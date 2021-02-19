Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case $10 (20% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case for $10.40 Prime shipped. Down from its $13 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This slim case provides plenty of extra protection to your iPhone without adding too much bulk. Its unique pattern on the back delivers added grip and a raised lip on the front will help ensure your screen stays scratch-free, as well. Perfect for those still rocking the previous-generation devices or anyone holding out until the fall iPhone refresh who want to keep their devices protected. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,700 customers.

Liquid Air brings sleek and slim into your hands. A single layer that surprisingly locks all your necessities all in one. Slim and grip-friendly for everyday use. Ridiculously precise and responsive buttons. Flexible and shock-absorbent layer. Mil-grade certified with Air Cushion Technology. Compatible with wireless and reverse charging.

