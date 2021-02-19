FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case $10 (20% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
50% off From $8

Amazon currently offers the Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case for $10.40 Prime shipped. Down from its $13 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This slim case provides plenty of extra protection to your iPhone without adding too much bulk. Its unique pattern on the back delivers added grip and a raised lip on the front will help ensure your screen stays scratch-free, as well. Perfect for those still rocking the previous-generation devices or anyone holding out until the fall iPhone refresh who want to keep their devices protected. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,700 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Liquid Air brings sleek and slim into your hands. A single layer that surprisingly locks all your necessities all in one. Slim and grip-friendly for everyday use. Ridiculously precise and responsive buttons. Flexible and shock-absorbent layer. Mil-grade certified with Air Cushion Technology. Compatible with wireless and reverse charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

IK unveils new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface for ...
LIFX’s Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulb falls to $...
Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch plunges to $71.50...
Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift...
Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more f...
Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands...
Razer’s Opus Headphones deliver ANC, gaming featu...
Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Screen Protector 3-pack $9 (Save 20%), more

From $7 Learn More
40% off

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $19 (33% off), more

From $9 Learn More
75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Choetech MagSafe Charging Stand $10 (Save 50%), more

From $8 Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 (Save 35%), more

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charger $20 (33% off), more

From $9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 19 , 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, Brydge iPad Pro Keyboards, more

Listen now

IK unveils new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface for content creators at under $50

Learn More
Under $40

TOMS Flash Sale is big! Find hundreds of styles under $40

From $30 Learn More