Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab yours for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Amazon is offering its certified refurbished Echo Studio for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off what you’d pay in new condition and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod and other high-end smart speakers. Inside it boasts a five-speaker array that’s able to emit “powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs.” Support for Alexa makes this a great way to continue building our your smart home. Amazon backs this refurbished speaker with a full 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather invest in a few smart speakers, consider the third-generation Echo Dot with Smart Bulb for $40. Going this route means you can buy three and still spend less. Having personally used these over the last couple of years, I can highly recommend them to anyone who’d prefer to have a smart speaker in each room instead of a couple nice ones here and there.

Just getting started with Alexa? If so, I’ve got a handful of posts that could prove helpful. My latest Echo Dot Diary piece details how Alexa Routines simplify my life. Towards the bottom of that post you’ll find a comprehensive list of all my other Echo Dot Diary posts, so be sure to see if those can answer any of your lingering questions.

Echo Studio features:

Immersive sound – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, and answer questions.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, listen to 50 million songs in the highest quality audio formats available, HD, UltraHD and 3D.

