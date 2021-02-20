FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab yours for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

-
AmazonSmart Home
Orig. $200 $160

Amazon is offering its certified refurbished Echo Studio for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off what you’d pay in new condition and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod and other high-end smart speakers. Inside it boasts a five-speaker array that’s able to emit “powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs.” Support for Alexa makes this a great way to continue building our your smart home. Amazon backs this refurbished speaker with a full 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather invest in a few smart speakers, consider the third-generation Echo Dot with Smart Bulb for $40. Going this route means you can buy three and still spend less. Having personally used these over the last couple of years, I can highly recommend them to anyone who’d prefer to have a smart speaker in each room instead of a couple nice ones here and there.

Just getting started with Alexa? If so, I’ve got a handful of posts that could prove helpful. My latest Echo Dot Diary piece details how Alexa Routines simplify my life. Towards the bottom of that post you’ll find a comprehensive list of all my other Echo Dot Diary posts, so be sure to see if those can answer any of your lingering questions.

Echo Studio features:

  • Immersive sound – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.
  • Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, and answer questions.
  • Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, listen to 50 million songs in the highest quality audio formats available, HD, UltraHD and 3D.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industri...
Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to A...
Pick up some jewelry and impress that special someone i...
Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Out...
Bring your leather back to life with cleaner and condit...
Retire an old mouse with Microsoft Wireless Mobile 3500...
Jackery’s Portable Power Station sports 60W USB-C...
Dremel’s Versa cleaning tool tackles grout stains...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s motorized All-new Echo Show 10 finally launches on Feb. 25 with a pre-order deal

Learn More

Alexa Guard Plus alerts you of intruders with virtual dog barking, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

Learn More
41% off

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industrial vibe at $56 (Reg. $95)

$56 Learn More
Save $111

Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to Amazon low of $249 (Save $111)

$249 Learn More
Save now

Pick up some jewelry and impress that special someone in your life from just $8, today only

From $8 Learn More
Amazon low

Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Outdoor Lights for $25 (29% off)

$25 Learn More