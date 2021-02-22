Simplify coming and going with Walker Edison’s premium Hall Tree, now $159.50 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Hall Tree with Bench for $159.38 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.39 of the lowest price we have tracked since July. This premium hall tree aims to simplify coming and going with seven coat hooks and a built-in bench. Each hook is sturdy enough to hold 20 pounds of weight. You’ll also find a shelf along the bottom that’s perfect for storing shoes and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Bypass Walker Edison branding and embrace a smaller form-factor to save big with VASAGLE’s $69 Hall Tree. It too wields a built-in bench and you’ll actually find a total of nine hooks along the top. This Amazon best-seller has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 shoppers.

If your money would be put to better use on a desk, we’ve got a notable deal for you. Less than an hour ago we posted an L-shaped desk discount that’s all yours for under $65. With 83-inches of combined desk space, there’s bound to be plenty of room for all of your gear. Grab it now to take advantage of $25 in savings.

Walker Edison Hall Tree with Bench features:

Dimensions: 72” H x 17” D x 40” L, Bench: 18” H x 17” D x 40” L

7 hooks can hang up to 20 Ibs. each

Bench supports up to 250 Ibs. and bottom shelf supports up to 40 Ibs.

Includes wall mounting hardware

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

