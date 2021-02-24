Home Depot takes up to $150 off Milwaukee tools in new mix and match sale

Home Depot is launching a new up to $150 Milwaukee mix and match tool sale today. Shipping is free across the board and curbside pickup is also available in most cases. Discount will automatically be applied once added to your cart. Those spending $499 or more on any of the tools or accessories from this landing page will lock-in the full $150 in savings. Orders over $399 will pocket an $80 discount, while spending $299 will save you $30. This promotion covers nearly everything in the Milwaukee M12 and M18 FUEL lineups with various drivers, sanders, saws, and other gear on sale. There’s 4+ star ratings on nearly the entire lot and you’ll find all of our top picks below.

Highlights from Home Depot’s Milwaukee sale:

M18 FUEL Hammer Drill/Driver: $149

M18 FUEL Wet/Dry Vac: $199

M18 FUEL Brad Nailer: $279

M18 FUEL Grinder: $179

Regardless of which tools you end up with, it’s a good idea to bundle in 5.0Ah Battery and Charger at $169. Just about all of the tools on sale in the promotion don’t include the battery, making this add-on a great way to lock-in the maximum savings if there is already two other Milwaukee tools you’re looking to bring home. Otherwise, be sure to shop our home good guide for all of the discounts on other ways to refresh your space.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hammer Drill features:

The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2 in. Hammer Drill is the industry’s most powerful brushless battery powered drill, delivering up to 60% more power. Its cordless body is up to 1.5 in. shorter and up to 2 times faster under heavy load than other models. The all-metal ratcheting chuck is the best in class by providing increased bit grip strength and corrosion resistance. The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor was purposely built for the M18 FUEL 1/2 in. Drill Driver to provide Up To 60% more power than the competitive set.

