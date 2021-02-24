Takeya’s popular 2-Qt. Cold Brew Coffee Maker hits Amazon low at $17 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is now offering the 2-quart Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker fo $16.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Carrying a $35 MSRP, this model has sold for between $23 and $30 over the last few months at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. A perfect option to have you ready for cold brew season this spring, this is essentially a brewer and a serving pitcher in one. The airtight lid and non-slip silicon handle are complemented by a fine mesh filter as well as a BPA-free Tritan plastic build. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 34,000 customers, it is one of the most popular options on Amazon. More details below.

Today’s offer puts the popular Takeya pitcher brewer in the most affordable price range for a cold maker like this. You could score the smaller 1-quart Zell model for slightly less, or check out this ongoing deal on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15. But the Takeya model above is even larger and carries far better ratings for just $2 bucks more.

We are also still tracking a notable offer on Starbucks K-Cups and ground beans with deals starting from under $8 Prime shipped right here. Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more discounted essentials and upgrades including today’s vacuum sealer Gold Box, the iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vacs, and spleeny of tool deals like Bosch’s 40-Pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set.

More on the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

The Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing…this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot – differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.

