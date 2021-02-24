FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s luggage, backpack, and other bag deals start from $10 at Amazon (Up to $73 off)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Core Travel Blitz Pack for $78.18 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and is within $8 of its all-time low. This MacBook-friendly backpack boasts an expansive compartment that’s ready to hold any of Apple’s modern laptops. Timbuk2 touts this offering as “an easy-packing backpack duffel” that’s ready to hold enough gear for “several nights away.” A built-in organizer makes it easy to tidy up pens “and other small stuff.” Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag deals priced from $10.

More bag deals:

And that’s not all, on Monday we pulled together a nice list of backpack deals priced from $13. Like today, there you’ll find Osprey, Timbuk2, and Amazon-branded solutions. Markdowns are as steep as 60% off, so be sure to give it a once over before making your final decision.

Timbuk2 Core Travel Blitz Pack features:

  • An easy packing backpack duffel for several nights away
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Padded laptop compartment fits 15 inch laptop

