LEGO’s Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Motorcycle drops to $57, more kits from $16

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Motorcycle Kit for $56.99 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This 646-piece kit assembles the iconic Ducati Panigale V4 R and stacks up to over 12-inches long. Complete with plenty of authentic features, you’ll find a detailed engine as well as 2-speed gear-box, working suspension and the vehicle’s classic red color scheme. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

We also got a first look at the upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz goldfish and bird kits which launched alongside all of the details on the upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO theme. But then be sure to check out our recent review of the the LEGO Flower Bouquet for a unique way to plan ahead for a gift to treat your significant other.

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R features:

Style, sophistication, performance. With breathtaking looks, this LEGO Technic 42107 Ducati Panigale V4 R captures the spirit and design of the original. It’s the first model motorcycle in LEGO Technic history to include a gearbox for exploring different speeds and techniques. Other amazing features include steering, front and rear suspension for realistic movement, plus front and rear disc brakes.

