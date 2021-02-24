FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Motorcycle drops to $57, more kits from $16

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save 20% From $16

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Motorcycle Kit for $56.99 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This 646-piece kit assembles the iconic Ducati Panigale V4 R and stacks up to over 12-inches long. Complete with plenty of authentic features, you’ll find a detailed engine as well as 2-speed gear-box, working suspension and the vehicle’s classic red color scheme. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

We also got a first look at the upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz goldfish and bird kits which launched alongside all of the details on the upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO theme. But then be sure to check out our recent review of the the LEGO Flower Bouquet for a unique way to plan ahead for a gift to treat your significant other.

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R features:

Style, sophistication, performance. With breathtaking looks, this LEGO Technic 42107 Ducati Panigale V4 R captures the spirit and design of the original. It’s the first model motorcycle in LEGO Technic history to include a gearbox for exploring different speeds and techniques. Other amazing features include steering, front and rear suspension for realistic movement, plus front and rear disc brakes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 s...
Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) fo...
Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’...
Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are di...
Goal Zero’s Nomad 100W Solar Panel falls to new a...
Add the official 270-page hardcover Kirby Art Book to y...
Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay ...
Roku Streambar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content,...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Star Wars Republic Commando makes redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Learn More
55% off

Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $45 (55% off)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $75

Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$58.50 Learn More
REg. $60+

Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) for just $25 Prime shipped today

$25 Learn More
40% off

Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’s outside with two chimes for just $13

$13 Learn More
Save $124

Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are discounted as low as $59 (Up to $124 off)

From $59 Learn More
Reg. $400

Goal Zero’s Nomad 100W Solar Panel falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save $150), more

$250 Learn More