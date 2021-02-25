Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch, now $100

Amazon is offering the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it normally fetches around $125 to $150 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, matching the Amazon low. If you’re tired of charging a smartwatch nightly or held off on buying one entirely because of that requirement, Garmin has you covered. It’s built to go up to 7 days in smartwatch mode or 13 hours in GPS mode. This gives you the flexibility to run for up to a week between charges, which is far more than what the Apple Watch can deliver. You’ll also find that the Vivoactive 3 can monitor your VO2, steps, and more when wearing it. Garmin Pay is available for contactless payments, and there are over 15 built-in GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, swimming, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Save some cash when opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. While it doesn’t have the large display, Garmin Pay, or pre-loaded workouts, this is still a great option. A benefit of its smaller display, however, is up to 10-days of use on a single charge. Coming in at $59, this saves an additional 41% over today’s lead deal, as well.
If you’re planning on taking some hikes this spring, be sure to have tunes at the ready. Right now we’re tracking a number of speaker and home theater deals, but most notably the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM is down to $50. This speaker is entirely waterproof and ready to handle anything you throw at it while on the trail, by the lake, or at the beach.
More about Garmin’s Vivoactive 3:
- Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)
- Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store
- More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more
