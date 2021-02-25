FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch, now $100

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBest BuyGarmin
Amazon low $100

Amazon is offering the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it normally fetches around $125 to $150 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, matching the Amazon low. If you’re tired of charging a smartwatch nightly or held off on buying one entirely because of that requirement, Garmin has you covered. It’s built to go up to 7 days in smartwatch mode or 13 hours in GPS mode. This gives you the flexibility to run for up to a week between charges, which is far more than what the Apple Watch can deliver. You’ll also find that the Vivoactive 3 can monitor your VO2, steps, and more when wearing it. Garmin Pay is available for contactless payments, and there are over 15 built-in GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, swimming, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. While it doesn’t have the large display, Garmin Pay, or pre-loaded workouts, this is still a great option. A benefit of its smaller display, however, is up to 10-days of use on a single charge. Coming in at $59, this saves an additional 41% over today’s lead deal, as well.

If you’re planning on taking some hikes this spring, be sure to have tunes at the ready. Right now we’re tracking a number of speaker and home theater deals, but most notably the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM is down to $50. This speaker is entirely waterproof and ready to handle anything you throw at it while on the trail, by the lake, or at the beach.

More about Garmin’s Vivoactive 3:

  • Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)
  • Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store
  • More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Best Buy Garmin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon p...
Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now...
Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 P...
Aukey unveils affordable new MagSafe charger for iPhone...
Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark ...
This aluminum iPad stand is yours for $12.50 Prime ship...
Amazon will ship this 39-inch computer desk to your doo...
Save $100 on this ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook
Show More Comments

Related

42% off

Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
New lows

JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon pricing yet, now as low as $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $40

Score a Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer for your baking projects at $23 (Reg. $40)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $140

Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now $50 off at Amazon: $90 (Reg. $140)

$90 Learn More

Green Deals: Brighten your yard for $19 this spring with two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights, more

Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$15.50 Learn More

Aukey unveils affordable new MagSafe charger for iPhone 12 lineup

Read more Learn More
70% off

Tory Burch Private Event takes up to 70% off handbags, shoes, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More