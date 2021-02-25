Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch, now $100

Amazon is offering the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it normally fetches around $125 to $150 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, matching the Amazon low. If you’re tired of charging a smartwatch nightly or held off on buying one entirely because of that requirement, Garmin has you covered. It’s built to go up to 7 days in smartwatch mode or 13 hours in GPS mode. This gives you the flexibility to run for up to a week between charges, which is far more than what the Apple Watch can deliver. You’ll also find that the Vivoactive 3 can monitor your VO2, steps, and more when wearing it. Garmin Pay is available for contactless payments, and there are over 15 built-in GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, swimming, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. While it doesn’t have the large display, Garmin Pay, or pre-loaded workouts, this is still a great option. A benefit of its smaller display, however, is up to 10-days of use on a single charge. Coming in at $59, this saves an additional 41% over today’s lead deal, as well.

If you’re planning on taking some hikes this spring, be sure to have tunes at the ready. Right now we’re tracking a number of speaker and home theater deals, but most notably the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM is down to $50. This speaker is entirely waterproof and ready to handle anything you throw at it while on the trail, by the lake, or at the beach.

More about Garmin’s Vivoactive 3:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more

