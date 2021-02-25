FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up to 67% off audio and home theater gear: UE, Pioneer, VIZIO, Samsung, more from $15

-
Portable Bluetooth SpeakersHome Theaterwoot
67% off From $15

Woot is now offering a selection of Bluetooth audio and home theater gear at up to 67% off with deals starting from $15. One standout here is the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (Phantom Black) for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $100, and while we have seen it go for less than $50, this model sells for $63 at Amazon with the newer WONDERBOOM 2  — one of our favorite speakers of its type — fetches closer to $75 or $80. The original WONDERBOOM is still a great Bluetooth speaker with 10-hours of battery life, a completely waterproof design (it even floats), and a sound “that is clear, crisp, and full of big, beautiful bass.” Ships with a 2-year Logitech warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals and details. 

Woot audio and home theater sale:

For more Bluetooth speakers, check out this morning’s Gold Box Anker sale at up to 31% off,then head over to our home theater guide to complete your entertainment center at a discount. Not only do we have up to $750 off Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $400 as well as Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV, we also have great deals on sound bars, DVR gear, and much more right here

More on the UE WONDERBOOM speaker:

Welcome to the world of Ultimate Ears. Hear your music like never before with Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM. It’s a super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big sound. Sound that is clear, crisp, and full of big, beautiful bass. Be there all day, all-night. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM gives you 10 hours of musical ecstasy. A picnic in the park. Binge-watching shows from bed with furry friends. 10 hours of non-stop entertainment with brilliant, immersive sound. 10 hours of musical happiness.

