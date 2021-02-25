FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Official Disney store offers rare free shipping + 40% off Star Wars apparel, more from $5

-
40% off From $5

Today is free shipping day at the official Disney online store and to sweeten the deal, we are also tracking a huge collection of gear at 40% off. With deals starting from just under $5, you’ll find everything from apparel for the kids to toys, accessories, school supplies, and much more. While you would normally have to hit the $75 threshold on your order to receive free delivery from the official Disney online store, today everything ships free with code FREESHIP — an offer that rarely comes around and usually only lasts for 1-day. Head below for even more details. 

Official Disney online store – FREE shipping + 40% off

Today is the perfect time to hit up the official Disney online store to score some new stuff for the kids or knock some upcoming birthday gifts off of your list. Not only are we seeing deals on clothing for the whole family alongside a host of toys and accessories, but you’ll also find loads of Star Wars and Marvel gear on tap today as well. 

One standout for the kids is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Fleece Pajama Set for Boys at $15.98 shipped (using the code above). Regularly $27 directly from Disney and currently starting at $26 on Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a perfect chance to score some Baby Yoda PJs for the kids. Disney says “they’ll only feel ”warm fuzzies” when sleeping snugly alongside The Child in these Star Wars: The Mandalorian fleece pajamas.” The set includes the raglan pullover top, velour print bottoms, and “just for fun–image changing” flip sequin art. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the official Disney online store markdowns right here to capitalize on today’s free shipping promotion. 

Be sure you check out these LEGO Mickey and Minnie Mouse Brick Sketches kits, plus all of the details on Kingdom Hearts landing on the Epic Game Store and Star Wars Republic Commando while you’re at it. 

More on the Child Fleece Pajama Set:

They’ll only feel ”warm fuzzies” when sleeping snugly alongside The Child in these Star Wars: The Mandalorian fleece pajamas with raglan pullover top, velour print bottoms, and–just for fun–image changing flip sequin art. Flip sequin character art–brush to change expressions…Fuzzy fleece pullover top with long raglan sleeves, plus contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem.

