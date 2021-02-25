Today is free shipping day at the official Disney online store and to sweeten the deal, we are also tracking a huge collection of gear at 40% off. With deals starting from just under $5, you’ll find everything from apparel for the kids to toys, accessories, school supplies, and much more. While you would normally have to hit the $75 threshold on your order to receive free delivery from the official Disney online store, today everything ships free with code FREESHIP — an offer that rarely comes around and usually only lasts for 1-day. Head below for even more details.

Official Disney online store – FREE shipping + 40% off

Today is the perfect time to hit up the official Disney online store to score some new stuff for the kids or knock some upcoming birthday gifts off of your list. Not only are we seeing deals on clothing for the whole family alongside a host of toys and accessories, but you’ll also find loads of Star Wars and Marvel gear on tap today as well.

One standout for the kids is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Fleece Pajama Set for Boys at $15.98 shipped (using the code above). Regularly $27 directly from Disney and currently starting at $26 on Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a perfect chance to score some Baby Yoda PJs for the kids. Disney says “they’ll only feel ”warm fuzzies” when sleeping snugly alongside The Child in these Star Wars: The Mandalorian fleece pajamas.” The set includes the raglan pullover top, velour print bottoms, and “just for fun–image changing” flip sequin art. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the official Disney online store markdowns right here to capitalize on today’s free shipping promotion.

More on the Child Fleece Pajama Set:

