Star Wars Republic Commando makes redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Star Wars Republic Commando was originally released back in 2005, some 16 years ago at this point. While Microsoft made it backward compatible with Xbox One, and in turn Series S|X back in 2018, PlayStation and Nintendo gamers haven’t been able to play this iconic piece of gaming history in over a decade…until now. Aspyr Media is officially bringing back Star Wars Republic Commando with a launch on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 6. It’s been quite a while since we took a look at this game, so let’s dive into what all Star Wars Republic Commando entails.

Get to know Delta Squad like never before

Whether you played Star Wars Republic Commando when it originally released in 2005 or not, you likely know some of its characters. The Delta Squad even made an appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the episode “Witches From the Mist” on TV. Another familiarity of Delta Squad is the voice of Delta Three-Eight, the leader of the group. Temuera Morrison, who voiced Delta Three-Eight, also voiced Boba and Jango Fett, recently reprising the roll in season two of The Mandalorian.

Updated graphics and controls, same old gameplay

While the graphics and controls were modernized to work better on newer hardware, the game is still the same as it was in 2005, according to Aspyr. They have “done their best to faithfully recreate the original Star Wars Republic Commando” game with “a few modern twists.” This includes updated controls that “feel just right” on DualShock 4 and Nintendo Switch. Plus, the game will be playable on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

Plus, there are now new trophies to hunt as you make your way through the game. You’ll find they range from completing the campaigns to fending off droids. There’s even one called “Squeaky Clean” that you get for, well, keeping your tactical visor squeaky clean.

Pricing and availability

Star Wars Republic Commando will cost $15 on both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, releasing on April 6. Only the campaign will be available here, with no multiplayer in sight sadly.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that retro games are making a comeback. Sure, diving into a beautifully-designed cinematic masterpiece is fun most of the time, sometimes I want to just kick back, relax, and enjoy some nostalgia. Instead of having to buy older consoles, maintain them, and take up all the HDMI (or even component…if they exist anymore) ports on my TV, I can just have one (or two) consoles in the living room that can handle everything I throw at it. This truly is the golden age of gaming, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

