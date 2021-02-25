FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand at $239 (Save $50)

-
Save $50 $239

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Fireplace TV Stand for $239 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve seen since November. This TV stand aims to make your next binge session cozier than ever thanks its built-in fireplace. It runs off of electricity, ensuring heat can be activated by simply pressing a button. This unit sports enough power to warm up rooms that span 400-square feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 3,800 Amazon shoppers.

Don’t need a fireplace? The Walker Edison Wren TV Stand is $129. It’s able to support televisions that weigh up to 65-pounds, which should easily handle a wide ranging number options. Cable management ports can be found along the back of each cubby, ensuring it’ll be a cinch to hook up game consoles, set top boxes, and more.

Spend even less when grabbing yesterday’s find. Believe it or not, a mere $58.50 will snag Zinus’ Studio TV Stand. It sports a simplistic style that’s bound to pair nicely with almost any setup. The entire thing can uphold 100-pounds of weight and spans 40- by 17- by 18-inches.

Walker Edison Fireplace TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W – Side Cabinet: 17.5″ H x 14.75″ L x 15.75″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Fireplace display and heat can be turned on individually
  • Includes electric fireplace that will heat up to 400 sq. ft. (4600 BTU)
  • No electrician required, as the electric fireplace is a simple plug-in unit

