A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand at $239 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Fireplace TV Stand for $239 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve seen since November. This TV stand aims to make your next binge session cozier than ever thanks its built-in fireplace. It runs off of electricity, ensuring heat can be activated by simply pressing a button. This unit sports enough power to warm up rooms that span 400-square feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 3,800 Amazon shoppers.

Don’t need a fireplace? The Walker Edison Wren TV Stand is $129. It’s able to support televisions that weigh up to 65-pounds, which should easily handle a wide ranging number options. Cable management ports can be found along the back of each cubby, ensuring it’ll be a cinch to hook up game consoles, set top boxes, and more.

Spend even less when grabbing yesterday’s find. Believe it or not, a mere $58.50 will snag Zinus’ Studio TV Stand. It sports a simplistic style that’s bound to pair nicely with almost any setup. The entire thing can uphold 100-pounds of weight and spans 40- by 17- by 18-inches.

Walker Edison Fireplace TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W – Side Cabinet: 17.5″ H x 14.75″ L x 15.75″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Fireplace display and heat can be turned on individually

Includes electric fireplace that will heat up to 400 sq. ft. (4600 BTU)

No electrician required, as the electric fireplace is a simple plug-in unit

