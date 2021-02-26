Score a matte black 2-qt. air fryer for your kitchen arsenal at just $18 today (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $17.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $22 or 55% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the 2-quart capacity, this one carries a 1200-watt heating system to bring that golden crispy texture to your meals without all of the unhealthy oil. This model has an adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees) and auto shut-off for safety, as well as dishwater-safe, non-stick cooking trays and a sleek matte black finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Well, at just $18 you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better model for less. Some air fryer cookbooks are nearly this much at Amazon. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a no-frills, simple air fryer to pull out once in a while for some crispy fried food, today’s deal is very much worth a closer look. And speaking of cookbooks, be sure to dive into our roundup of the best upcoming options for 2021.

There are plenty of other kitchenware and home goods deal to check out today. We have GermGuardian’s UV Air Purifier, the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker, a 50-pack of Amazon 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords, and loads of Dyson discounts at up to $100 off. Just remember to browse through he new Target x Levi’s collection featuring home goods, pet supplies, denim jackets, and more from $5.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone. The matte black finish adds style to any kitchen.

