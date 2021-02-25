Two huge retailers, Target and Levi Strauss Co., have partnered for a limited-time collection that debuts on February 28. However, this new line can be viewed now and includes more than 100 home goods styles, apparel, and even pet accessories. With most items remaining under $25, pricing starts at just $3 and goes up to $150. You’re going to want everything from the Target x Levi’s collection, so be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. Target allows free delivery on orders of $35 too. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Lululemon Spring Collection here.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing our one-of-a-kind home collection with Target.” Hillman also added, “We immediately connected on our mutual passion for purposeful and timeless design, with sustainability and quality at the core of everything we do. We dialed up the best elements of our two iconic brands and discovered fresh new ways to create truly unique products to be enjoyed for years to come.”

Target x Levi’s Apparel

The Trucker Jacket is a Levi’s staple, and they’ve added a new style for everyone in your family. The men’s trucker jacket is priced at $80 and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Especially for spring, this style is a great lightweight layer, and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, and much more.

Home Collection

One of my favorite items in this collection is the Textured Stoneware. These beautiful plates are great for indoors and outdoors, and they’re dishwasher safe. I love the blue detailing in these plates and the character this style will bring to your table. Plus, they’re priced at just $4.

Another item that is a trendy home piece that adds character to your space is the Metal and Wood Bar Cart Aged Copper Finish. This is a nice way to display your drinks to guests as well as fun decor. I also love the on-trend copper finishes and that the wheels are functional. This bar cart is priced at $150 and will easily be a conversation starter. You can also check out the entire home collection here.

Dog Accessories

Finally, the Levi’s x Target collection has an array of fun items for your furry friends. Have your dog looking stylin’ this spring and summer with the Wagging Pet Bandana for just $5. You can choose from two color options, and the paisley print is a classic. It’s also one-size-fits-all and can be machine washed too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!