Home Depot discounts smart home gear as much as 40% including Ring, Echo Show, more

-
AmazonSmart HomeHome Depot
Save now Up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a selection of smart home security gear and more up to 40% off. One of our favorite deals is the Amazon Echo Show 5 with a Blink Mini HD Home Security Camera for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $125 for this bundle at Amazon, and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked recently. You’ll get Amazon’s Echo Show 5 here, which leverages the Alexa ecosystem for smart home control. You’ll be able to place this anywhere in your home and use it to set timers in the kitchen, turn the lights up or down, listen to music, or even video call your friends. Plus, the Blink HD camera records 1080p and connects to your Wi-Fi so you can place it anywhere in your home to keep an eye on things when you’re away. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, or head below for a few more of our favorite deals.

More smart home deals at Home Depot:

After you check out the deals above, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. It’s updated daily with the best deals from around the web, including scales, HomeKit thermostats, Philips Hue, and much more. It’s a page you should bookmark and visit often to see what sales we’ve found.

More about the Echo Show 5:

  • Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.
  • Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.
  • Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

