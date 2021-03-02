FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HORI’s Switch Split Pad Pro falls to new all-time low from $39.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is currently discounting all of the refreshed HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controllers starting at $39.60 shipped for the blue style. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. HORI’s Split Pad Pro brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique Joy-Con-like design. Sporting a much more ergonomic form-factor, these gamepads offer a full-sized controller experience in handheld mode. There’s the usual controller layout you’d expect, but with some added switches and assignable buttons. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Then check out our review of the original version and head below for all of the other styles on sale.

Other HORI Switch Split Pad Pro styles on sale:

But if you’re looking to score some other gear for your Switch, be sure to check out our roundup from yesterday. There you’ll find everything from Animal Crossing-themed cases to controllers and more from $9. But then be sure to dive into our coverage of the latest Nintendo Direct for details and footage of Splatoon 3, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf Super Rush, and much more

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

