Switch gear from $9: Nintendo Animal Crossing case hits Amazon low, controllers, more

Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case and Screen Protector bundle for $17.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, and still fetching as much direct from Nintendo, today’s offer is a few cents below the previous all-time low and the best we can find. Compatible with the Nintendo Switch console, the two-tone case is adorned with an Animal Crossing-style leaf pattern all over. It will keep your gear protected when you “take Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the go and escape to a tropical island paradise anytime, anywhere,” and includes a nice screen protector for your display as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch accessory and controller deals below. 

Nintendo Switch gear and controller deals: 

You’ll find all of today’s best game deals waiting for you right here, but did you get a chance to check out all of the massive updates we have seen lately? Not only did we get our first look at the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes, but also the next mainline RPG in the series known as Pokemon Legends Arceus. But before that, Nintendo unleashed a massive array of new games including Mario Golf Super Rush, DC Super Hero Girls, Project Triangle Strategy, a new Star Wars game, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, and our first look at Splatoon 3. Pre-orders available here

More on the Animal Crossing Aloha Edition Carrying Case:

  • This stylish case will help protect your Nintendo Switch system when you take the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on the go and escape to a tropical island paradise anytime, anywhere
  • Nintendo Switch console sold separately

