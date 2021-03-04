REI End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more

REI End of Season Clearance Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this event you can score deals on The North Face, Columbia, Patagoina, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, Sorel, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the North Face Canyonlands Jacket that’s currently marked down $56 and originally was priced at $80. This style is waterproof and great for outdoor sports. It also can easily be layered and you can choose from two versatile color options. I also love that the hems are cinched, which helps to keep cool air out. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Lululemon’s new March sale items with pricing starting at just $7.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!