GAP takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase: Jeans, t-shirts, more

GAP takes up to 50% off women’s and men’s styles and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code SMILE at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the High-Rise Distressed Straight Jeans for men. This style is currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. The high-rise design is flattering as well as the straight leg fit. I also really love the raw hem that’s on-trend as well as the slight distressing. You can also easily dress them up or down with sandals, heels, sneakers, and more. Head below the jump to score additional deals from GAP or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest adidas Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off already-reduced styles.

