mophie’s Qi Wireless 10W Charging Pad is up to 50% off for today only at $15 Prime shipped

Reg. $30+ $15

Today only, Woot is offering the mophie Qi Wireless 10W Charging Pad for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $50 and currently going for $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least 50% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This model is compatible with all wireless charging-ready gear and offers up to 10W of power. Designed to fit comfortably on the tabletop or nightstand, it features a “premium Ultrasuede finish” to stand out from some of the flat hard plastic models out there. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something very similar that’s even more affordable, take a look at the Anker 10W Max Wireless PowerWave Pad. It sells for just over $11 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings. You won’t get the suede finish here, but it will still provide convenient wireless charging with a 10W output. Just make sure to swing by our latest Anker charging gear sale for additional options from $15.  

But deals on Qi gear certainly don’t stop there. Samsung’s UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger is still at the Amazon low, Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank is on sale alongside its new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station, and be sure to check out these AUKEY wireless charging beside lamp combos too. For even more, head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub and this morning’s roundup

More on the mophie Qi Wireless 10W Charging Pad:

Power when you need it in the perfect size. The wireless charging pad charges compatible smartphones and wireless accessories efficiently. Just place your Qi-enabled device on the pad and a steady, efficient charge of up to 10W begins on contact. Plus, the premium Ultrasuede® finish looks good on a desk or tabletop and helps prevent scratches.

