Head outside and ride around on SKIDEE scooters priced from $51, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKIDEE (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its scooters on sale from $51 shipped. Our favorite is the X3M City Folding Scooter at $98, which is down from its normal going rate of $120. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. You’ll find that this scooter is perfect for kids young and old, as the handlebar height can expand from 31.5- to 41-inches at four different levels. The maximum weight capacity is also 220-pounds, allowing for a range of ages to be able to ride. When you’re done, just fold it up and it’ll store away easily. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the other scooters on sale here.

Keep your kids safe by using some of your savings to pick them up a helmet. Amazon’s #1 best-seller is available for just $20, and would be a great buy overall. It’s designed to fit multiple age groups, depending on what size you choose at checkout, making this great for all of your young ones.

More about the SKIDEE Scooter:

SMOOTH RIDING: Skidee scooters offers a smoother ride than other scooters with our enhanced extra-large Pu casted 8” wheels and upgraded anti-shock suspension for BOTH wheels which act as a shock absorber for those bumps along the road and limits the swerving and swaying of your vehicle as you pass over uneven terrain.

