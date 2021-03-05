Super Mario Bros. 35, that sweet Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection, and the Game & Watch-style handheld will all be no more come the end of the month. Back when Nintendo kicked off its Super Mario 35th anniversary in September of 2020, some of the most exciting announcements to come from the celebration were oddly slated to cease production and no longer be up for sale in March of 2021. As ridiculous and strange as this was, it seemed like Nintendo would have to change course at some point between then and now, wouldn’t it? But sadly, it looks like the company is following through, leaving the March 31, 2021 expiry date for Super Mario Bros. 35 and 3D All-Stars inching closer and closer every day. Head below for more details.

Why Nintendo would do something like this for re-released games it can just continue to profit from and a totally digital eShop title that people are enjoying like Super Mario Bros. 35, seems odd at best and extremely disappointing at worst. A recent Tweet from Nintendo seems to confirm these titles will soon be gone for good, so now’s the time to jump in and grab a copy while you still can.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection — a remastered collection containing Nintendo’s 3D Mario titles: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy — will be removed from the Nintendo eShop at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2021. Physical copies will no longer be produced by the end of the month as well. That means you’ll want to run over to the eShop or score yourself a copy right now before it’s gone. Those who have already purchased (and downloaded) it from the eShop will still be able to play after it after it’s gone, much like the physical copy, which could very well become hard to get and quite pricey second hand in the coming months.

Dive into our hands-on review for even more details.

Super Mario Bros. 35

Super Mario Bros. 35 — a digital-only battle royale of sorts set in the original Mario Bros. universe — will no longer be available on the eShop come the end of the month as well. Much of the battle modes will no longer be accessible, and while it’s hard to say how much of the game will even be useable after it’s no longer supported, it might be smart to dive in now, enjoy it while you can, and ensure there’s a copy of it on your system just in case.

Super Mario Bros. 35 FREE

Game & Watch

From there, the Game & Watch collectible will also no longer be produced and could very well become very hard to get. It is available at several retailers online right now though, so if you’re interested, now might be a good time to scoop one up. It sells for $49 at Amazon, but you’ll also find it available at other retailers as well.

Mario Maker 1 on Wii U is will also lose some support via the esop alongside the localized version of Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, according to reports — just something to keep in mind while we are on the topic.

It’s a real shame these titles are going the way of the dodo here — I was really hoping Nintendo would totally reverse everything and keep them around like they did with that freebie Jump Rope Challenge title — but sadly, that does not appear to be the case and time is winding down quickly now.

You can get more details on all of the Super Mario 35th anniversary gear right here. Here are the details on the 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display coming to Switch, the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, and all of the new content you’ll find in the March Animal Crossing update.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!