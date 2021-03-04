Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Super Mario hits Amazon low at $21

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition Board Game for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Now matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $30, and currently on sale for $24 at GameStop, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This version of the classic features loads of Mushroom Kingdom-inspired artwork, characters, and themes including flipping out the houses and hotels for Toad houses and Princess Peach castles. A unique Question Block plays classic Mario sounds and adds a new wrinkle to the gameplay action. This one is as good for spicing up game night as it is for your Nintendo collection. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

While there are also other Monopoly Mario editions, including the Gamer edition, Mario Kart, and the Mario Bros. classic variant, most of those ones fetch far more than today’s lead deal. But if the Mushroom Kingdom crossover isn’t overly important here, take a look at the Monopoly Junior Board Game for $15 or the Monopoly Deal card game for $8 Prime shipped instead.

Here are all of the details on the latest Nintendo Switch Online expansion and the official Apex Legends Switch accessories, just make sure you dive into the latest Direct presentation for details on Splatoon 3, Mario Golf Super Rush, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, and much more. All of today’s best game deals can be found right here, but we also saw details on the potentially upcoming 4K, touchscreen Nintendo Switch Pro this morning as well.

More on the Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition:

MONOPOLY GAME CELEBRATES SUPER MARIO: Players can buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all with this Monopoly board game inspired by iconic Super Mario artwork, characters, and themes

FAVORITE CHARACTERS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, Toad houses and Princess Peach’s castles replace houses and hotels. Utilities are reimagined for Bowser Jr. and Magikoopa

GAMING SOUND EFFECTS: Press the Question Block to collect or lose coins or to take another turn, and hear classic Super Mario sound effects such as Bowser’s laugh, the Power-Up sound, and more

