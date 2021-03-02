The Sims 4 is the latest in lifestyle simulation from EA and is a way that we can all live out our dreams without leaving the comfort of our own homes. While the base game goes for $40 (though you can pick it up fairly low-cost quite often), expansions range anywhere from $10 to $40 by themselves. Well, that is, until now. EA just announced Sims 4 Kits, which is an expansion option that comes alongside Stuff, Game, and Expansion packs. Kits are the lowest-cost way to expand your Sims 4 game, costing just $5 each. For the first installment of Kits, EA is offering Throwback Fit, Country Kitchen, and Bust the Dust expansions here. What all do each of these entail? Keep reading to find out.

Country Kitchen Kit lets you build the shabby chic home of your dreams

The Country Kitchen Kit for Sims 4 offers plenty of uniqueness that sets is apart form other in-game expansions. you’ll have a plethora of build/buy objects here, including vintage refrigerators, casserole dishes, and more to choose from. You’ll be able to enjoy a “delightfully trendy take on a timeless style” with the Country Kitchen Kit in The Sims 4. But if rustic appliances isn’t your jam, then maybe one of the other introductory Sims 4 Kits suits your style more.

Throwback Fit Kit brings retro stylings back to life

In keeping with the nostalgic design, the Throwback Fit Kit for Sims 4 brings back retro outerwear for you to dress up your Sim in. You’ll enjoy nostalgic colors, bold patterns, and “trend-forward silhouettes” with the inclusion of all-new Create-a-Sim items included with this kit. From fun skirts, dresses, and leggings to iconic short-shorts for the basketball court, there’s bound to be something in this Kit that you’ll want to put into your fitness wardrobe.

Live out real life with Sims 4’s Bust the Dust Kit

While the above Kits are built for bringing nostalgia back, you’ll find that the Bust the Dust Kit is geared toward helping you remember that chores are still a thing, even when playing a game.

Of course in your Sim home you’ll have dust that starts to settle on things. Well, be sure to take care of that with new buffs, rewards, vacuums, and more to help “fight the good fight” of keeping your home clean. There are even aspirations related to cleanliness with this Kit. However, you could just decide to embrace your inner friend and get to know the local dust bunnies, should that tickle your fancy more.

Pricing and availability

You can pick up The Sims 4 Kits for $5 each on Origin, Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, starting today.

