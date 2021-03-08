FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, 911 Operator, Bad North, more

We are here to kick of another week with all of Monday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps. Offers on Apple Watch Series 5 and the latest iPad Pro at up to $100 off highlight the top of our Apple deal hub, but it is now time for all of today’s best app and game deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. And we have some great options this morning including Kingdom Two Crowns, 911 Operator, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Dandara Trials of Fear Edition, and more. Everything is waiting for you down below the fold. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator‬: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition‬: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain‬: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bad North‬: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Dandara: $6 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Quell+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chronology – Deluxe Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juxtaposer: cut, combine, edit: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iSEM Synthesize‪r‬: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns‬:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions now $26.50 with fr...
Mario Day 2021 starts now! Nintendo game deals, Switch ...
Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars, more expire at mont...
Best Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Escapists ...
All of the new content you’ll find in the March A...
Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports...
