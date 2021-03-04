FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

-
Reg. $60 $36.50

As part of today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch for $38.49 shipped. RedCard holders can knock the total down to $36.56 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon, Best Buy, and the eShop, today’s offer is about 40% off, matching our late December 2020 mentions, and the lowest we can find. Alongside boss battles and the legendary racket in Adventure mode, this is a great local and online multiplayer experience and you can even get a bit of a workout in Swing Mode. Nintendo just unveiled Mario Golf Super Rush alongside a host of other new Switch games in the latest Direct presentation you can check out right here as well. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Aladdin and The Lion King, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, My Time at Portia, Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR, God of War, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4

R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month

Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more

PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year

