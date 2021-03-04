Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch for $38.49 shipped. RedCard holders can knock the total down to $36.56 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon, Best Buy, and the eShop, today’s offer is about 40% off, matching our late December 2020 mentions, and the lowest we can find. Alongside boss battles and the legendary racket in Adventure mode, this is a great local and online multiplayer experience and you can even get a bit of a workout in Swing Mode. Nintendo just unveiled Mario Golf Super Rush alongside a host of other new Switch games in the latest Direct presentation you can check out right here as well. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Aladdin and The Lion King, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, My Time at Portia, Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR, God of War, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Essential Picks PSN sale up to 60% off
- GameStop Tax Day sale event: Funko, amiibo, more
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Bridge Switch $2 (Reg. $10)
- My Time at Portia $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Code Vein $13 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War on PS4 with FREE upgrades $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Iron Man PSVR $24 (Reg. $40)
- DRAGON QUEST XI Definitive PS4 $32 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy franchise sale via PSN from $8
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xbox Far Cry Franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Tom Clancy Franchise sale from $4.50
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 Standard $49 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fist notable discount with shipping
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled
New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4
R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more
PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!