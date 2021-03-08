With more of us working from home these days, the challenge is to create a productive, fun, and comfortable home office. One of the most important pieces is a desk, and there are a multitude of options to pick from. Thankfully, that list is drastically shortened once you opt for an electric standing desk. If you’ve found yourself in this position, some new VIVO-branded solutions have hit Amazon and are ready for both single- and multi-monitor setups. Continue reading to learn more.

VIVO 43-inch electric standing desk

It doesn’t matter if your needs are minimal or you don’t have much space to work with, VIVO’s new 43-inch electric standing desk is an affordable and versatile solution. There are a total of 12 variants that shake up the color of its surface or frame. With this many options, it’s highly likely that folks will be able to find the ideal look to complement their space.

Owners can tweak their desk’s height from a range of 29 to 48.7 inches, ensuring short and tall folks alike can enjoy this solution. Its all-steel frame is said to support over 150 pounds of weight, a capacity that far surpasses what’s needed for almost any single-display setup. VIVO’s 43-inch electric standing desk is available now and priced from $229.99.

VIVO 60-inch electric standing desk

If you tend to need a bit more workspace, VIVO’s 60-inch solution may be a better fit. As with the 43-inch offering above, you’ll garner a solid surface along the top that’s entirely seamless. The height adjustment range and supported weight are mirrored as well. The depth of this desk’s surface spans 24 inches.

Both 43- and 60-inch releases are backed by a three-year warranty. The larger offering provides more than enough room for two monitors, and the look seen in the photo below can be easily achieved using one of these mounts. Pricing for VIVO’s 6-inch electric standing desk kicks off at $269.99 and goes up from there.

9to5Toys’ Take

While VIVO may not be the first brand to come to mind when shopping for an electric standing desk, this company is no stranger to the product category. Its storefront is filled with offerings that undercut how much cash is generally needed while still allowing you to cash in on a highly rated alternative.

Having used a standing desk in my previous office setup, I recommend them to anyone that wants to inject physical activity into what would otherwise be a sedentary workday.

