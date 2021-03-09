FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home a 4-quart touchscreen air fryer today for just $40 shipped (Reg. $70)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
Reg. $70 $40

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 4-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $70, today’s deal is $30 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Among the most affordable 4-quart options out there with trustworthy ratings, it’s not often that we see touchscreen air fryers like this in the $40 range. With 1500-watts of power, this model can handle up to 3.3-pounds of your favorites like chicken, fish, fries, kale chips, and just about anything else you can think of. Alongside the adjustable temperature range, it also carries a built-in timer, a sleek matte black finish, and the touchscreen control surface. Rated 4+ stars from over 570 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s lead really is. You’ll be hard pressed to find a 4-quart model with solid ratings from a trustworthy brand for $40. Even the Chefman TurboFry, which typically sits at the bottom end of pricing here, fetches the same price and is only half the size. A nice set of silicone-coated tongs to safely remove your air fried foods and a browse through our latest cookbook roundup might be in order though.

We are still tracking a notable deal on the smartphone-controlled COSORI Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven, but you’ll find even more in our home goods guide. Today’s Gold Box kitchenware sale has some great deals from $66.50 alongside offers on Vitamix’s immersion blender, this Contigo AUTOSEAL handled mug, and you’ll find loads more right here

More on the Bella 4-Quart Touchscreen Ari Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts.

