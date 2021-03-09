Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock expands your Z-Wave set at $153 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the Yale Assure Touchscreen Z-Wave Smart Lock for $153 shipped. Down from its usual $199 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since November. Yale’s Assure lock upgrades the front door with a built-in touchscreen as well as integration with a variety of smart home ecosystems. Thanks to Z-Wave connectivity, this can pair with everything from Ring and SmartThings to home-brewed system with a Raspberry Pi. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the touchscreen number pad, going with this more affordable Kwikset Smart Lock will let you bring the front door into a Z-Wave setup for less. Entering at $99, this offering arrives with much of the same smart home control as above, just with one less way to unlock the door.

This morning saw a collection of Anker HomeKit cameras and security systems go on sale from $36 to join everything else in our smart home deals hub. That’s alongside Arlo smart camera sale at Amazon with prices starting at $100 as well as all of these ongoing TP-Link discounts.

Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again. Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit touchscreen keypad. Create unique entry codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This lock features Z-Wave and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, ADT, Wink and more! When added to most Z-Wave automation systems, lock and unlock your door, create pin codes, view access history and receive notifications from anywhere.

