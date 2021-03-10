We are now tracking a big-time official Disney toy sale alongside the ongoing freebie March Magic event and an additional 20% off select gear. Spanning all of the most popular Disney franchises, from Star Wars and The Mandalorian to classic characters, Pixar IP, and much more, this is a great time to score some official gear for upcoming birthday gifts or your personal collection. Everything ships free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC, but be sure to head below for the rest of today’s promo codes.

“It’s a Spring Thing” Disney toy sale:

AS for the “it’s a Spring Thing” Disney toy sale, this is where you’ll find all of the themed-playsets, dolls, Marvel costumes, Toy Story figures, and more. The deals start from $9 here and range from Magical Tea Sets marked down to $22 to these collectible Mandalorian Gauntlets at around 15% off.

But the Spring Thing sale gets even more enticing when you factor in today’s March Magic freebie. Today at the official shop Disney online storefront, you can use code EASTEREGG at checkout to redeem a FREE easter egg playset with “any toy purchase.” And most of the items in the aforementioned Disney toy sale are eligible here. The freebie in question is regularly $10 and contains one of “five surprise figurines of Mickey and the gang.”

Disney extra 20% off sale:

Today’s Disney toy sale is joined by an extra 20% off event including apparel, accessories, plushy figures, backpacks, and much more. You’ll find all of the eligible products right here and be sure to use code EXTRA20 at checkout to knock an additional 20% off the already marked down price tags.

Browse through the Disney toy sale and the rest of the ongoing discounts right here. Then dive into our coverage of LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2021 lineup as well as the brand’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse Brick Sketches. We also have a great deal running on the Disney Villainous Evil Comes Prepared board/card game as well as details on the Epic Games Kingdom Hearts PC debut.

More on the Disney Mandalorian Gauntlets:

Being a notorious bounty hunter means you need to protect yourself and be prepared for any eventuality. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, these tough-looking Mandalorian Gauntlets will do the job as they fire missiles and have a light-up feature with sound effects.

