Disney Villainous Evil Comes Prepared for game night at the Amazon low: $16 (Reg. $25)

While yesterday’s all-time low on the Monopoly Super Mario Edition is still live, Amazon is now offering the Ravensburger Disney Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared Strategy Board Game for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $15.19 shipped. Regularly $25, this is 36% off, the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This one can be played as a standalone experience or in conjunction with other Disney Villainous games. Good for up to six players, it features three Disney villains, each with “their own objectives and goals,” as well as fate deck cards featuring Disney heroes like “Mufasa, Simba, Pumbaa, Basil, Dr. Dawson, Olivia, Kuzco, Pacha, Kronk and more!” Rated 4+ stars from 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
If the Villainous baron games don’t interest you as much, there are some more affordable ways to bring the Magic Kingdom to game night. The World of Disney Eye Found It Card Game goes for $6 and the UNO Disney Frozen II Edition sells for under $5.50 (check out the new UNO anniversary kits and the Minimalist version right here). Or just go with the Disney Princess version of Yahtzee Jr. at $13 Prime shipped and call it a day.
Then go check out the upcoming CDPR Witcher board and card game and all of our LEGO deals to keep busy at home. We have offers available on the LEGO Tokyo Skyline, the Technic Lamborghini at $70 off, and even more from $12. But whatever you do, make sure you take a trip to the brick-built Hundred Acre Wood with the new 1,200-piece Winnie the Pooh kit.
More on the Disney Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared:
- Characters you love – In this asymmetric style of game play, Each Disney Villain has their own objectives and goals. You have 3 different Disney Villains to choose from — Scar, Ratigan, and Yzma. The fate decks also feature your favorite protagonists like Mufasa, Simba, Pumbaa, Basil, Dr. Dawson, Olivia, Kuzco, Pacha, Kronk and more!
- Great for Disney fans and families – Whether you’re playing with a group of devoted Disney fans, classic strategy gamers, or with your family, Evil Comes Prepared is perfect for any game night occasion and makes a great gift for Disney lovers!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!