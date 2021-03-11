FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $30, more

-
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $60 $25

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox One/Series X, and Nintendo Switch with free shipping for prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop on all platforms. This one carries a $60 MSRP but has been listed in the $30 range for quite a while and has now hit a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been holding out to give Ubisoft’s ancient geek Breath of the Wild-like experience a shot, now’s the time to strike. After the powers that be fall to the “most deadly creature in Greek mythology,” it’s up to you, imbued with the abilities of the gods, to save the day and take down the mythological beats throughout the open-world. Down below you’ll find some hangover Mario Day deals, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

***Note: Some of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off

Pre-orders:

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Top-rated Notability app for iOS and Mac now 55% off, d...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Age...
Prep for spring: Outdoor extension cables and smart Ale...
Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases fall to new...
Amazon Gold Box Contigo sale has water bottles and trav...
Amazon’s 1-day internal NVMe M.2 SSD sale has 500...
Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smar...
Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB falls to new Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Super Mario hits Amazon low at $15.50

$21 Learn More
Reg. up to $40

Hardcover gaming art books from $16: Mario, Cuphead, Atari, Splatoon, Tsushima, more

From $18 Learn More
55% off

Top-rated Notability app for iOS and Mac now 55% off, deals from $4 + freebie promo

$4 Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers false eyelashes and eyeliner from $7 Prime shipped, today only

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Agent A, Battle Chasers, Money Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $169

ecobee3 lite smart thermostat delivers HomeKit support at $120 (Save 29%)

$120 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s new TV show sale discounts complete series from $30

From $30 Learn More
Orig. $700

Let iRobot’s pet-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac handle the chores, now $240 (Refurb, Orig. $700)

$240 Learn More