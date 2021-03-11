Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox One/Series X, and Nintendo Switch with free shipping for prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop on all platforms. This one carries a $60 MSRP but has been listed in the $30 range for quite a while and has now hit a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been holding out to give Ubisoft’s ancient geek Breath of the Wild-like experience a shot, now’s the time to strike. After the powers that be fall to the “most deadly creature in Greek mythology,” it’s up to you, imbued with the abilities of the gods, to save the day and take down the mythological beats throughout the open-world. Down below you’ll find some hangover Mario Day deals, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and much more.

