Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox One/Series X, and Nintendo Switch with free shipping for prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop on all platforms. This one carries a $60 MSRP but has been listed in the $30 range for quite a while and has now hit a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been holding out to give Ubisoft’s ancient geek Breath of the Wild-like experience a shot, now’s the time to strike. After the powers that be fall to the “most deadly creature in Greek mythology,” it’s up to you, imbued with the abilities of the gods, to save the day and take down the mythological beats throughout the open-world. Down below you’ll find some hangover Mario Day deals, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
***Note: Some of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off.
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Arms 3 $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Prequels & Sequels sale up to 75% off
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $40+)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus extra 10% off right here via Target Circle
- Plus extra 5% off for RedCard holders
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
