Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB falls to new Amazon low at $1,175

-
$1,175

Authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,174.92 shipped. Down from its usual $1,249 going rate, you’re saving $74 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the higher-end configuration.

Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this model steps up from the base model to an 8-core CPU. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then check out why we found it to be the 9to5Mac Apple Product of the Year.

If you’re looking to make the most of the savings left over from today’s deal, this stylish 13-inch felt sleeve is worth a look at $11. Whether you plan to put the MacBook Air’s portable design to the test by taking it to class or elsewhere, this sleeve is a great way to keep everything protected in-between note-taking sessions and the like. There’s also little pouch for storing chargers or other accessories.

We’re also still tracking a new all-time low on the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro at $149 off for those who need the extra power. Otherwise, our Apple guide is the place to be considering you’ll find notable discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 at $80 off alongside a new all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

