FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship this hot glue gun kit to your door for $4.50 (Save 48%)

-
48% off $4.50

Amazon is offering the AdTech Mini Hi-Temp Hot Glue Gun Kit for $4.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 48% off the typical rate there and matches the second-best price we have tracked since April. If you don’t already own a hot glue gun, now’s a great time to pick one up. It’s bound to come in handy for DIY and crafting projects around the house and it’s hard to put a ceiling on all that this unit is capable of. You’ll be able to bond paper, metal, plastic, wood, fabric, ceramic, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to increase your stock of refills. This 15-pack is $3 Prime shipped and ready to work with your new purchase. Each stick measures 4 inches in length and and is clear in color. Nearly 600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, why not grab three flexible cable clips for $3 Prime shipped? These are bound to help declutter your nightstand, desk, and more. Oh, and if you missed it Amazon’s best-selling 13-foot raceway kit is under $15.50. You can also take charge of all the gear in your garage with Keter’s #1 Amazon best-selling cabinet at under $100.

AdTech Mini Hi-Temp Hot Glue Gun Kit features:

  • Combo pack comes with AdTech High Temperature Mini Glue Gun for fast bonds to virtually all materials including paper, metal, plastic, wood, fabric, ceramic, and more. UL Certified to ensure safety.
  • AdTech Hot Glue Sticks work in high, low, dual and multi temperature hot glue guns. Use high temperature glue guns to bond porous and heavier materials like glass and metal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Ri...
This rear-view mirror is a dash cam and monitor for its...
Upgrade your desk with a wireless ergonomic mouse at un...
Technics’ True Wireless Alexa Earbuds with noise ...
Anker launches weekend sale with power banks, USB-C cha...
Crosley’s Voyager Vintage Turntable doubles as a ...
Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three fl...
This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventure...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Score the Mpow Selfie Stick/Tripod LED Ring Light bundle + wireless remote for $12 (40% off)

$12 Learn More
40% off

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three flexible cable clips (Save 40%)

$3 Learn More
50% off

New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Rival, Elite Infinus, more up to 50% off

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $90

This rear-view mirror is a dash cam and monitor for its bundled backup camera: $67.50 (Reg. $90)

$67.50 Learn More
Save now

Master the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite with 12 courses for just $34

$34 Learn More
Save 22%

Score four LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Bulbs for $78 (Save 22%), more from $25

From $25 Learn More
58% off

Upgrade your desk with a wireless ergonomic mouse at under $9 on Amazon

Under $9 Learn More
$100 off

Technics’ True Wireless Alexa Earbuds with noise cancellation now down at $150 (Save $100)

$150 Learn More