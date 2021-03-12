Amazon will ship this hot glue gun kit to your door for $4.50 (Save 48%)

Amazon is offering the AdTech Mini Hi-Temp Hot Glue Gun Kit for $4.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 48% off the typical rate there and matches the second-best price we have tracked since April. If you don’t already own a hot glue gun, now’s a great time to pick one up. It’s bound to come in handy for DIY and crafting projects around the house and it’s hard to put a ceiling on all that this unit is capable of. You’ll be able to bond paper, metal, plastic, wood, fabric, ceramic, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to increase your stock of refills. This 15-pack is $3 Prime shipped and ready to work with your new purchase. Each stick measures 4 inches in length and and is clear in color. Nearly 600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, why not grab three flexible cable clips for $3 Prime shipped? These are bound to help declutter your nightstand, desk, and more. Oh, and if you missed it Amazon’s best-selling 13-foot raceway kit is under $15.50. You can also take charge of all the gear in your garage with Keter’s #1 Amazon best-selling cabinet at under $100.

AdTech Mini Hi-Temp Hot Glue Gun Kit features:

Combo pack comes with AdTech High Temperature Mini Glue Gun for fast bonds to virtually all materials including paper, metal, plastic, wood, fabric, ceramic, and more. UL Certified to ensure safety.

AdTech Hot Glue Sticks work in high, low, dual and multi temperature hot glue guns. Use high temperature glue guns to bond porous and heavier materials like glass and metal.

