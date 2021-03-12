FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (Save 22%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS MagSafe Charging Tray Duo for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $28 going rate that you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and marks the first discount we’ve seen. elago’s new MS Charging Tray Duo lives up to its name with space to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. The silicone accessory has room to slot in an official MagSafe and Apple Watch charger, as well as a divot to rest AirPods or your keys in. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, elago’s official Amazon store is discounting its standard MS Charging Tray to $20.69 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s offer amounts to over $4 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting a similar design to the lead deal, this charger ditches the spot to refuel your Apple Watch for a lower-profile design. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of shoppers.

If you’re looking for a more premium 2-in-1 charging solution for your iPhone 12, don’t forget that we’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo at $100. That’s on top of the standard MagSafe charger at $34 and other official cables from $16, as well as everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

elago MS Charging Tray Duo features:

Elago’s new tray duo is compatible with magsafe and helps organize your space by providing an area to keep your things in one spot. Keep your desk or counter organized while charging your phone and apple watch! The tray is made from premium, scratch-free silicone material which helps protect your things and the surface the tray rests on. Keep your keys, wallet, rings, etc in the tray section and always know where your things are!

