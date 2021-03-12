FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Machine + bench seat at $399

-
Apps GamesWalmartArcade1Up
$100 off $399

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine with Bench Seat for $399 shipped. Regularly $499, today’s offer is slightly below our previous mention, $100 off the going rate, and the best price we can find. This one brings an epic vintage Star Wars experience to your game room with a 17-inch LCD display, flight yoke controls, real-feel 4-button triggers, dual speakers, a light-up marquee, and conversation-starting bench seat setup. It packs in three (of the best) retro Star Wars titles as well as an anti-tip over strap for safety. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

You can get more details in our complete break down of this epic Star Wars arcade cabinet and bench seat right here. Considering the standard version, without the bench seat, is listed at well over the price of today’s lead deal right now, this is your best bet to bring a full-size Star Wars cabinet to the game room right now. Otherwise, just go score a copy of Super Star Wars on PSN for $10 instead. 

Just make sure you check out some of the other arcade deals we have floating around right now. Those include Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet  alongside the brand’s themed stools, one of the best prices ever on Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade, Tiger’s Marvel X-Men LCD Handheld, and this morning’s price drop on the NEOGEO Arcade Pro

More on the Arcade1UpStar Wars Arcade Machine:

Assume the role of Luke Skywalker and live out the fantasy of piloting your own X-wing fighter with the Arcade1Up Limited Edition Seated Star Wars At-Home Arcade Machine. The cabinet features artwork from the original arcade machine, and the matching bench is upholstered with luxurious black faux leather. Dodge and destroy the TIE Fighters with the real feel 4 button/ trigger-style flight yoke, to fire from the four leading edges of the X-Wings weapons array. Can you survive all three attack-phases and destroy the Death Star?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Controller hits Amazon lo...
NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalon...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapis...
Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 2...
Solve a murder mystery in The Outer Worlds’ final DLC...
Get unlimited lifetime protection on all your devices w...
Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2: Final Fantasy,...
Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon Trilog...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade is perfect for the game room, now $49 (Reg. $150), more

$49 Learn More
Reg. $20

Interactive plushy collectibles from $11: MyPartner Eevee and Baby Yoda (Up to 40% off)

$11 Learn More
Reg. $100

Razer’s Raion Fightpad PlayStation controller hits the Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $100)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $15

Add Tiger’s Marvel X-Men LCD Handheld to your collection at the Amazon low: $8 (Reg. $15)

$8 Learn More
Save now

PC Game Deals from $2: Hitman 3, Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Bundle, Star Wars, much more

From $2 Learn More
Save up to 39%

Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet returns to low at $50 off, more from $49

From $49 Learn More
$81 off

Upgrade your home theater with Onkyo’s 5.1-Ch. all-in-one receiver system at $319

$319 Learn More
40% off

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three flexible cable clips (Save 40%)

$3 Learn More