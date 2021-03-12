Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Machine + bench seat at $399

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine with Bench Seat for $399 shipped. Regularly $499, today’s offer is slightly below our previous mention, $100 off the going rate, and the best price we can find. This one brings an epic vintage Star Wars experience to your game room with a 17-inch LCD display, flight yoke controls, real-feel 4-button triggers, dual speakers, a light-up marquee, and conversation-starting bench seat setup. It packs in three (of the best) retro Star Wars titles as well as an anti-tip over strap for safety. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can get more details in our complete break down of this epic Star Wars arcade cabinet and bench seat right here. Considering the standard version, without the bench seat, is listed at well over the price of today’s lead deal right now, this is your best bet to bring a full-size Star Wars cabinet to the game room right now. Otherwise, just go score a copy of Super Star Wars on PSN for $10 instead.

Just make sure you check out some of the other arcade deals we have floating around right now. Those include Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet alongside the brand’s themed stools, one of the best prices ever on Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade, Tiger’s Marvel X-Men LCD Handheld, and this morning’s price drop on the NEOGEO Arcade Pro.

More on the Arcade1UpStar Wars Arcade Machine:

Assume the role of Luke Skywalker and live out the fantasy of piloting your own X-wing fighter with the Arcade1Up Limited Edition Seated Star Wars At-Home Arcade Machine. The cabinet features artwork from the original arcade machine, and the matching bench is upholstered with luxurious black faux leather. Dodge and destroy the TIE Fighters with the real feel 4 button/ trigger-style flight yoke, to fire from the four leading edges of the X-Wings weapons array. Can you survive all three attack-phases and destroy the Death Star?

