Clean up road trip messes with GOOLOO’s handheld 12V DC vacuum at $21.50

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V DC Handheld Car Vacuum for $21.44 Prime shipped with the code BXZDWC8J and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $33 list price, this saves you $11.50 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever had a small mess happen in the car, you know how annoying it is to leave it, let it get trampled on, and then try to clean the ground-up mess later. This handheld vacuum is compact in size and runs off the standard 12V DC outlet in your car. Included here is the vacuum, a selection of accessories, and a carrying case to keep everything neat and tidy. Rated 4/5 stars.

Is your windshield always getting dirty? Well, this windshield cleaner would be a great way to spend your savings. It’s available for $10.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This is perfect to keep in your car to allow for simple cleanings of your windshield, whether from fog or just fingerprints and grime.

Since the two above items are perfect for road trips, be prepared to head to the mountains or lake this spring when picking up Garmin’s 6.95-inch GPS. It features offline navigation, has traffic services, and the large display even works as a backup camera screen if you have a compatible camera. Right now, it’s on sale for $109, which is quite the drop from its original $270 list price.

More about GOOLOO’s Handheld Vacuum:

Strong Suction & Low Noise: GOOLOO Car Vacuum Cleaner absorbs all dirt quickly and easily. The powerful and durable motor rotates at a max speed of 33000PM per/min, reducing the noise to 75dB, and increasing the suction to 6500Pa

Long Cord Design: The 14.8ft/4.5m power cord enables you to clean any hard-to-reach area of your car. Plug and play so you don’t worry about the issue of continuation like cordless handheld vacuum cleaner

Upgraded HEPA Filter & Varying Accessories: The Stainless Steel HEPA filter by GOOLOO’s leading technology is washable and durable. You can easily pick up all kinds of dusts, sands, debris, crumbs, liquids and pet hairs in anywhere from your car with using different accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!