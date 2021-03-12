FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Marvel Legends 1:1 replica War Machine Helmet $80 (Reg. $100) + more MCU gear at 20% off

-
Amazon is now offering the Marvel Legends Series War Machine Electronic Helmet for $79.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $100, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Only once have we seen it go for less. This is a 1:1 full-scale premium roleplay item that’s just as ideal for your MCU collection. It features electronic lights and sounds including 2 glowing LED eyes, a magnetized faceplate that can be detached, and adjustable straps to fit “most adult head sizes.” Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find even more Marvel Legends on sale below. 

Over at GameStop, there are a number of notable deals floating around on Marvel Legends collectibles at up to 20% off, including the Ant-Man helmet at $79.99 shipped. But you’ll want to act fast as the deals are starting to sell out. Some of the options, like the Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet that are now backordered can still be locked in at 20% off

Speaking of Marvel gear, there are plenty of discounts to browse through over at Disney right now and we are still tracking some great deals on LEGO Marvel, Star Wars, Creator, and Minecraft sets from $16. Just make sure to check out LEGO’s upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Carnage bust while you’re at it. 

More on the Marvel Legends War Machine Helmet:

  • INSPIRED BY WAR MACHINE FROM THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: Premium roleplay helmet with light-up FX inspired by the appearance of War Machine character in the Marvel Universe
  • ELECTRONIC HELMET WITH LIGHTS AND SOUND FX: Inspired by the Tony Stark-designed War Machine technology, this collector electronic helmet features 2 LEDs for light FX in the eyes, as well as awesome sound FX
  • HIGH QUALITY HELMET WITH ADJUSTABLE FIT: Premium collector helmet features adjustable straps for best fit for most adult head sizes, as well as detailed interior sculpting and design

