Save 20% on LEGO Marvel, Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Helmet at $48 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first price cuts to date. This 480-piece set brings Iron Man to your collection in a creation that’s perfect to display. The helmet stands 7.5-inches tall with the included stand that’s completed with a plaque. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for everything else in the LEGO sale from $16.

LEGO Iron Man Helmet features:

The iconic design of Iron Man’s Helmet is cleverly reproduced with LEGO bricks and graphics stickers to evoke memories of classic Marvel Avengers movie scenes; The buildable model stands on a sturdy base with nameplate.

