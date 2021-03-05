FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s Fire TV Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with built-in subwoofer now down at $75 (Reg. $200)

-
Reg. $200 $75

Woot is now offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, and currently fetching $165 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $125 or about 63% off the going rate, matching our previous mention from last month, and the lowest we can find. This is the Fire TV Edition with integrated Fire TV 4K streaming for direct access to “tens of thousands of Alexa skills, channels, and apps”  — an easy way to add these features to a display that might not have it built-in already. The TCL Alto 8+ has an integrated subwoofer for heightened bass energy alongside a voice remote so you can bark orders at your new media setup. Alongside three listening modes (movies, music, and news), connectivity options include HDMI, optical audio, wireless Bluetooth, and USB. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to stay in the TCL Alto ecosystem without spending as much is with the TCL Alto 3 2.0-Channel Home Theater Sound Bar at under $50 shipped. It’s not a Fire TV model, nor will it produce that low rumble from the built-in sub, but it will certainly upgrade your TV audio at a more affordable price tag and carries solid ratings from over 1,200 Amazon customers. 

We also still have Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar at $100 off as well as a notable deal on the Roku Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer and ongoing audio price drops as part of the latest Bose outlet sale. Then head over to our home theater guide for more including loads of 4K smart TVs, 65-inches of Philips 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for just $448 shipped, and today’s Insignia offers from just $240

More on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar:

  • Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.
  • Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

