Lowe’s discounts an 8-pack of solar LED path lights to under $2.50 each, today only

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering an 8-pack of Westinghouse Solar LED Path Lights for $18.99 with no-cost delivery on orders of $45 or more. Free in-store pickup is also available. For comparison, this kit regularly fetches around $25 at Lowe’s and similar ones on Amazon can go for $40 or more, even after discounts. Now that spring is on the horizon, it’s likely you’ll start to head back outside more for grilling and other activities. These lights can easily illuminate a pathway so you, or future guests, know exactly where to walk. Built-in solar panels allow them to function with no battery changes or running wires. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you already have the lighting outside covered but want to add a bit of flair to outdoor events, we’ve got just the thing for you to check out. This 2-pack of 33-foot solar-powered fairy lights is available on Amazon for just $15 Prime shipped. While they won’t provide nearly as much illumination as today’s lead deal, it’ll absolutely add some ambient lighting to your outdoor space.

For those who need even more illumination than what the two products above can provide, we’re tracking a 4-pack of outdoor LED solar lights for $18 total. This still comes in at $1 under today’s lead deal, and each light offers 400-lumens of brightness. Since they’re solar-powered, you can mount these lights on poles, fences, trees, or patios without running wires or changing batteries.

More about Westinghouse’s Solar LED Path Lights:

Amorphous solar panel charges in the sun or shade

Rechargeable battery included

10 Lumens measured at the LED

Light will come on automatically at night, and turns off at dawn

