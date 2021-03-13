FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lowe’s discounts an 8-pack of solar LED path lights to under $2.50 each, today only

-
Home GoodsGreen DealsLowe'sWestinghouse
$2.50 each $19

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering an 8-pack of Westinghouse Solar LED Path Lights for $18.99 with no-cost delivery on orders of $45 or more. Free in-store pickup is also available. For comparison, this kit regularly fetches around $25 at Lowe’s and similar ones on Amazon can go for $40 or more, even after discounts. Now that spring is on the horizon, it’s likely you’ll start to head back outside more for grilling and other activities. These lights can easily illuminate a pathway so you, or future guests, know exactly where to walk. Built-in solar panels allow them to function with no battery changes or running wires. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you already have the lighting outside covered but want to add a bit of flair to outdoor events, we’ve got just the thing for you to check out. This 2-pack of 33-foot solar-powered fairy lights is available on Amazon for just $15 Prime shipped. While they won’t provide nearly as much illumination as today’s lead deal, it’ll absolutely add some ambient lighting to your outdoor space.

For those who need even more illumination than what the two products above can provide, we’re tracking a 4-pack of outdoor LED solar lights for $18 total. This still comes in at $1 under today’s lead deal, and each light offers 400-lumens of brightness. Since they’re solar-powered, you can mount these lights on poles, fences, trees, or patios without running wires or changing batteries.

More about Westinghouse’s Solar LED Path Lights:

  • Amorphous solar panel charges in the sun or shade
  • Rechargeable battery included
  • 10 Lumens measured at the LED
  • Light will come on automatically at night, and turns off at dawn

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Lowe's Westinghouse

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 includes a 1002Wh ...
Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC table lamp sees first discoun...
Clean up road trip messes with GOOLOO’s handheld ...
Tackle garage storage with Keter’s #1 Amazon best...
Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + exte...
Get ready for spring BBQs with Govee’s Bluetooth-...
Frigidaire’s 1.1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright ...
Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar-powered outdoor LED lights at $32, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn lights off when leaving with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at $25, more

Learn More
$5 each

Up your home’s curb appeal with four solar-powered LED spotlights at just $5 each (58% off)

$21 Learn More
35% off

Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with the fam using four of these solar LED lights at $4.50 each

$18 Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Scooter gets $245 discount, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Schedule three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $21, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More
Save $75

Today’s monitor discounts kick off from $140: Acer 24.5-inch 144Hz $230, Dell QHD $200, more

From $140 Learn More