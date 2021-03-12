FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $38 + more from $15

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $50 From $15

Amazon is now offering the Animal Crossing K.K. Slider PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $37.99 shipped. This one carries a $50 regular price tag direct from PowerA and has just dropped down to a new Amazon all-time low. If you haven’t taken advantage of the $39 deals we have posted over the last several months, now’s your chance to score it at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Sporting Animal Crossing iconography atop a pale green/blue paint job, it also has a nice logo across the front and a K.K. Slider rendering. That’s on top of Bluetooth 5.1, button mapping, up to 30-hours of runtime, and more. The officially licensed controller carries a 2-year warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 28,000 Amazon customers. Get additional details in our launch coverage and then head below for more PowerA Switch gear deals from $15

Now, if it is just a simple second controller you’re after and the Animal Crossing design doesn’t do anything for you,  just score the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for $20 Prime shipped and call it a day. Just be sure to browse through some of the hangover PowerA Mario Day deals below for even more options (some of the prices are slightly lower now). 

More PowerA Switch gear deals:

Here are the latest updates to Nintendo Switch Online, details on the potential Nintendo Switch Pro, and the latest trailer for the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG

And be sure to dive into the latest eShop sale for game deals from $2 along with this rare offer on refurbished models starting from $245.50. 

More on the Animal Crossing PowerA Switch Controller:

  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.1
  • LEDs for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning
  • Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Features advanced gaming buttons for on the fly button mapping
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo with 2-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three fl...
Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Ma...
This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventure...
Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card...
Marvel Legends 1:1 replica War Machine Helmet $80 (Reg....
ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to...
Take to the skies and record 4K stabilized footage with...
Armor All’s Car Air Purifier banishes strong odor...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Happy Mario Day 2021! Nintendo game deals, Switch consoles, accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More
16% off

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Controllers hits 2021 Amazon low at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More
Reg. $20+

PowerA Nintendo Switch Dock charges 4 Joy-Con at once, now down to $15 (Reg. up to $25)

$15 Learn More
$81 off

Upgrade your home theater with Onkyo’s 5.1-Ch. all-in-one receiver system at $319

$319 Learn More
40% off

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three flexible cable clips (Save 40%)

$3 Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Hoth Microfighters assemble Empire Strikes Back action for $20

Buy now Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Machine + bench seat at $399

$399 Learn More
Reg. $200

Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with Sub, now $75 Prime shipped

$75 Learn More