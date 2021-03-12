PowerA Animal Crossing Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $38 + more from $15

Amazon is now offering the Animal Crossing K.K. Slider PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $37.99 shipped. This one carries a $50 regular price tag direct from PowerA and has just dropped down to a new Amazon all-time low. If you haven’t taken advantage of the $39 deals we have posted over the last several months, now’s your chance to score it at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Sporting Animal Crossing iconography atop a pale green/blue paint job, it also has a nice logo across the front and a K.K. Slider rendering. That’s on top of Bluetooth 5.1, button mapping, up to 30-hours of runtime, and more. The officially licensed controller carries a 2-year warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 28,000 Amazon customers. Get additional details in our launch coverage and then head below for more PowerA Switch gear deals from $15.

Now, if it is just a simple second controller you’re after and the Animal Crossing design doesn’t do anything for you, just score the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for $20 Prime shipped and call it a day. Just be sure to browse through some of the hangover PowerA Mario Day deals below for even more options (some of the prices are slightly lower now).

More on the Animal Crossing PowerA Switch Controller:

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.1

LEDs for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Features advanced gaming buttons for on the fly button mapping

Officially licensed by Nintendo with 2-year limited warranty

