Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $19 (Save 20%), more

MpowTech (99% positive all-time feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon currently offers the Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Station for $19.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $24 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the best we’ve seen since November. This 2-in-1 charging station is an affordable way to cut back the clutter of your desk or nightstand. Alongside 10W Qi stand for refueling a smartphone while still keeping an eye on notifications, there’s an integrated slot for an Apple Watch charger. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

This wireless charger works as a smartphone holder that charge your phone in two ways: vertical charging in working time, the facial recognition is available; Charge horizontally during your rest period, watch a TV show or practice yoga in spare time. The energy can be transferred through the protective case within 5mm-6mm, so that you don’t have to take it off for smooth charging experience.

Please remember to remove the metal, magnetic phone accessories, the grips, and credit cards which would affect wireless charging. The nightstand mode of Apple Watch is available with the watch charging holder for viewing time, date, and your alarm. Just a tap on the charging pad,the screen of your watch will light up.

