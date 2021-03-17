mophie’s 7.5W Multi-Coil Qi Charging Stand with glass-like finish now just $15 (Reg. $50)

The PruneDanish (98% positive int he last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the mophie Universal Wireless Multi-Coil 7.5W Charging Stand for $14.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50, we have seen go for between $41 and $57 or so with today’s deal being the lowest we can find by a long shot. It is currently on sale for $30 direct. This is a 7.5W universal wireless charging stand for iPhone and other Qi-compatible devices. It can charge your device in both landscape or portrait mode and can also collapse into a sort of flat solution. This model can deliver charges through cases up to 3mm thick and features a polished glass-like finish that “looks sleek on any tabletop or desk.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The Anker 10W Max Wireless PowerWave Pad charger is available for just over $11 Prime shipped on Amazon. While you won’t get the glass-like finish here, this one delivers even more power for devices that can handle it and will save you a few bucks over today’s mophie offering.

Make sure you dive into today’s fresh new batch of Anker deals for additional accessory offers and charging gear from $12 as well as our previous offer on mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. We also still have solid price drops on Apple’s Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 as well as its MagSafe Leather Wallet. Then check out our hands-on Tested review for Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger.

More on the mophie Wireless Charging Stand:

Universal Wireless Charging Optimized for fast charge, the wireless charging stand delivers the fastest wireless charge your smartphone can handle. Adjustable Design The wireless charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode, landscape mode, or as a flat charging pad. No matter how you use it, you’ll have a full charge when you’re ready to go. Stylish Design The smooth, polished glass finish looks sleek on any tabletop or desk

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!