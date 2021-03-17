FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic Friends and Family Event takes 50% off your purchase for spring

Banana Republic is refreshing your look for spring with 50% off your purchase during its Friends and Family Event. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on stylish denim, t-shirts, light layers, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks for men is the Slim Legacy Jeans that are currently marked down to $49. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $98. They’re also stretch-infused, feature a flattering tapered hem, and the light wash is versatile to dress up or down. This style was also designed to be lightweight, which is nice for warm weather. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Banana Republic and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

