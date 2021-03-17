FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s waterproof PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker drops to new Amazon low of $117.50 (Save 35%)

-
Reg. $180 $117.50

Amazon currently offers the LG PL7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $117.61 shipped. Normally fetching $180, it just dropped to $130 with today’s offer saving you an extra $12, marking a new all-time low, and amounting to a 35% discount overall. As LG’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker, this XBOOM offering delivers 24-hour playback per charge alongside an IPX5 water-resistant housing so you can rock out anywhere. On top of integrated LED lighting, it also packs 30W of power under the hood for dishing out “deep rich bass” alongside LG’s Meridian sound technology. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. Head below for more.

Make out for less by opting for the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $48 instead. This offering packs a similar waterproof design found above, but without as capable internal drivers and only 10-hour playback. But for a more affordable alternative or something that’s even more compact, this is worth a look.

For something even more portable, JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker delivers IPX7 water-resistance alongside a built-in carabiner for attaching to your backpack at $50. That’s alongside all of the other offers in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide including this discount on Harman’s fabric-wrapped Onyx Studio Speaker at $100.

LG PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker features:

LG’s PL7, powerful Bluetooth speaker offers long-lasting rechargeable battery, for up to 24 hours of playback. The splash-resistant PL7 with Meridian Audio technology for richer bass and clearer vocals adds LED lights add club-style excitement. Battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions.

