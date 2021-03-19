Switch controllers, cases, and docks from $13: PowerA, RDS, Nintendo, more up to 40% off

Amazon is offering the PowerA Zelda Breath of The Wild Edition Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. These PowerA wired controllers are ideal for a 2-player couch co-op setup, but also come with that Nintendo Pro controller button layout for a fraction of the price of third-party wireless options. Adorned with Hylian patterns and a shield icon from the Legend of Zelda, this model features a bright metal gold D-pad. From there, you’ll find a detachable 10-foot cable with a velcro strap, and Pro controller-style shoulder triggers. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch accessory deals below from $13.

While you might find a wired Switch controller for less out there, it’s hard to recommend anything we can find for less than $15 over a trusted PowerA model. You could take a look at this $10 Joy-Con grip to simulate a more traditional form-factor, but your best bet is with the PowerA option or some of the deals we have listed below.

More Switch controllers and accessories on sale:

That notable Switch Lite console promotion is still live and we are still tracking some of the lowest price ever on Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit. Just be sure to dive into today’s roundup for all of the best Switch game deals, the latest details on Nintendo Switch Online, and all of the huge announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct.

More on the Zelda PowerA Wired Controller:

Subtle Legend of Zelda pattern with Hylian Shield icon and Link in action

Ergonomic controller shape with Nintendo Switch button layout

Metallic D pad

Detachable 10 feet (3 meters) USB cable with Velcro strap

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!