Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros $39, Far Cry New Dawn $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $38.88 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is matching the Mario Day offers and the lowest we can find. A great way to bring some 2D Mario platforming action to your Switch library, this one features a host of playable characters, including Toadette and Nabbit that make the game easier for younger players. That’s all alongside three additional gameplay modes: Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle. Down below you’ll find deals on Far Cry New Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, BioShock: The Collection, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!