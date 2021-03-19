Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros $39, Far Cry New Dawn $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $38.88 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is matching the Mario Day offers and the lowest we can find. A great way to bring some 2D Mario platforming action to your Switch library, this one features a host of playable characters, including Toadette and Nabbit that make the game easier for younger players. That’s all alongside three additional gameplay modes: Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle. Down below you’ll find deals on Far Cry New Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, BioShock: The Collection, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- Nintendo Switch Lite + $20 Amazon credit
- PlayStation Plus from $28.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Axiom Verge $10 (Reg. $20)
- FREE $15 PSN credit for new PS Plus subscribers
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $13 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- NHL 21 PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Sony PSN March Madness sale up to 60% off
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Dragon Quest XI S $32 (Reg. $40)
- Also on Switch for $45 (Reg. $60)
- Square Enix Xbox Publisher Promotion up to 80% off
- Tom Clancy Xbox Franchise Sale up to 70% off
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $16 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos
Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game
Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more
Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
