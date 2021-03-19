Yamaha 7.2-Ch. Dolby DTS Wi-Fi 4K Receiver now $330 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $700)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Yamaha 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos DTS Wi-Fi 4K Receiver for $329.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $700, refurbished models sell for $369 at Amazon right now. Today’s offer is as much as $370 off the original MSRP and the lowest total we can find. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (input and output), AirPlay, Spotify Connect, and MusicCast multi-room tech, it supports five HDMI inputs with HDCP 2.2, as well as 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It will even work with Alexa via compatible devices. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 1-year warranty. More details below.

If you don’t need all that connectivity with your home entertainment audio upgrade, take a look at TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $250 and the rest of the models on sale right here from $150. Or just go with the smaller TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar at $100 and call it a day.

Hisense announced a new 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema setup today and be sure to check out the latest home theater gear from Polk, the Samsung 2021 TV lineup, and the new Samsung Premiere Smart Projectors. Then head over to our home theater guide for deals on Hisense’s 55-inch Android 4K TV, the VIZIO 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV, and much more.

More on the Yamaha 7.2 Channel Wi-Fi 4K Receiver:

Engineered for Performance. This 7.2-channel AV receiver is about performance with dual HDMI® outputs, Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X , Zone 2, phono input, Wi-Fi®, YPAO with R.S.C. and much more. Providing complete compatibility with the latest HDMI standards, this AV receiver delivers transmission of 4K video at 60 frames/second pass-through. It also supports HDR (high dynamic range) video including Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma.

