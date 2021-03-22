Home Depot takes up to 50% off tool combo kits from RYOBI, RIDGID, and more

Home Depot is currently taking as much as 50% off a selection of tool combo kits from top brands like RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Throughout the sale, you’ll find everything from more entry-level packages for those just starting out as a weekend warrior, all the way up to comprehensive bundles that arm you for just about any project. And with spring right around the corner, this sale is certainly worth checking out to ensure you’re ready to tackle all of the tasks on your home improvement list. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board and you can head below for all of our top picks.

Notable tool combo kit deals at Home Depot

Be sure to peruse the other discounts in today’s sale for some additional ways to score upwards of 50% in savings while renovating your DIY kit. But then don’t forget to check out all of the other markdowns in our home goods guide.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ 4-Tool set features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-ion Brushless Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The Brushless Drill/Driver features a 3-jaw Jacobs Chuck for quick hex bit insert with 24 torque options on the clutch to engage this device with the variable-speed trigger in 1 of 2 speed settings (0 to 600 RPM or 0 to 1800 RPM) to match the desired application. The Brushless Impact Driver has cast aluminum gear housing and delivers up to 2,000 in-lbs. of torque for the most demanding applications

